Vancouver Island fight promoter Jason Heit set for first post-pandemic boxing show

An undated photo of Jason Heit received May 26, 2022. nbsp;From boxing to mixed martial arts, there's not much Jason Heit hasn't done. As a fighter, Heit competed in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts. And away from the cage or ring, he looked after the likes of Drew Barrymore, David Duchovny, Nicolas Cage and Robbie Williams as a bodyguard. These days, the Vancouver Island fight veteran is putting his promoter's hat back on, with a boxing card Saturday in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tyler Mcloughlin **MANDATORY CREDIT**