Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 7 Vancouver 4

Chicago 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Boston 7 Anaheim 1

Washington 1 Columbus 0

St. Louis 3 Minnesota 0

Dallas 5 Florida 1

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 1

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Laval 2

Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1

Ontario 3 Coachella Valley 2 (SO)

Utica 2 Providence 1

Iowa 4 Rockford 1

Hershey 4 Syracuse 3

---

NBA

Toronto 117 Portland 105

Philadelphia 123 Detroit 111

Indiana 116 Charlotte 111

Brooklyn 102 Miami 101

Memphis 123 Utah 118

Oklahoma City 120 Dallas 109

Minnesota 104 Houston 96

Cleveland 112 Phoenix 98

Atlanta 112 L.A. Clippers 108

---

NFL

Detroit 20 Green Bay 16

Seattle 19 L.A. Rams 16 (OT)

Miami 11 N.Y. Jets 6

Buffalo 35 New England 23

Cincinnati 27 Baltimore 16

Carolina 10 New Orleans 7

Pittsburgh 28 Cleveland 14

Houston 32 Indianapolis 31

Minnesota 29 Chicago 13

Atlanta 30 Tampa Bay 17

San Francisco 38 Arizona 13

Washington 26 Dallas 6

Denver 31 L.A. Chargers 28

Philadelphia 22 N.Y. Giants 16

---

