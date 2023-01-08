Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Toronto 6 Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 7 Vancouver 4
Chicago 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Boston 7 Anaheim 1
Washington 1 Columbus 0
St. Louis 3 Minnesota 0
Dallas 5 Florida 1
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 1
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Laval 2
Calgary 2 Bakersfield 1
Ontario 3 Coachella Valley 2 (SO)
Utica 2 Providence 1
Iowa 4 Rockford 1
Hershey 4 Syracuse 3
---
NBA
Toronto 117 Portland 105
Philadelphia 123 Detroit 111
Indiana 116 Charlotte 111
Brooklyn 102 Miami 101
Memphis 123 Utah 118
Oklahoma City 120 Dallas 109
Minnesota 104 Houston 96
Cleveland 112 Phoenix 98
Atlanta 112 L.A. Clippers 108
---
NFL
Detroit 20 Green Bay 16
Seattle 19 L.A. Rams 16 (OT)
Miami 11 N.Y. Jets 6
Buffalo 35 New England 23
Cincinnati 27 Baltimore 16
Carolina 10 New Orleans 7
Pittsburgh 28 Cleveland 14
Houston 32 Indianapolis 31
Minnesota 29 Chicago 13
Atlanta 30 Tampa Bay 17
San Francisco 38 Arizona 13
Washington 26 Dallas 6
Denver 31 L.A. Chargers 28
Philadelphia 22 N.Y. Giants 16
---