Former Coyotes star Doan named special adviser to new Leafs GM Treliving

Former Arizona Coyotes hockey captain Shane Doan waves to fans as he arrives during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against theWinnipeg Jets, in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Brad Treliving has made his first move as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan to his front office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin