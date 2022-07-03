CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

CF Montreal's Joel Waterman (16) reacts after scoring against Orlando City during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes