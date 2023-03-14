Recruit Ready prepares young football players for U.S. high school, college ranks

Since 2012, Recruit Ready has trained and prepared young players to go on and play high school and university football in the U.S. That includes Ryland Kelly (fifth from left), a defensive back at the University of Minnesota. Also appearing in the photo are (left to right) CFL player Nic Demski (program coach), Blair Atkinson (co-founder), Manitoba Bisons receiver AK Gassama, Boyd Barrett (coach), Kelly, Brad Black (co-founder) and Dave Donaldson (coach). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO