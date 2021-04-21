All three Canadian MLS teams have got first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos walks onto the field before an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes in Vancouver, on July 20, 2019. All three Canadian MLS teams have got their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Whitecaps, who have set up shop at Real Salt Lake's Utah home due to pandemic-related border restrictions, got their vaccinations Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck