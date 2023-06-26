Toronto Six sign Emma Woods to contract extension; 12th player under contract

Toronto Six forward Emma Woods (67) looks for a rebound as Boston Pride defender Kaleigh Fratkin (13) slides to the clear the puck ahead of goalie Lovisa Selander (35) during the second period of a semifinal in the NWHL Isobel Cup hockey tournament, in Boston, Friday, March 26, 2021. The Isobel Cup champion Toronto Six have signed Emma Woods to a one-year contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Schwalm