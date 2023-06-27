Zhao wins, Bouchard falls in qualifying play at Wimbledon

Carol Zhao of Canada serves a ball to Russia's Daria Kaasatkina during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Zhao beat Britain's Emily Appleton 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying play at Wimbledon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek