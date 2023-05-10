ESPN anchor Anderson apologizes for mocking Vegas defenceman Whitecloud's name

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) defends during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson apologized to Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lucas Peltier