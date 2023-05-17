Crouse scores twice as Canada thumps Kazakhstan 5-1 at world hockey championship

Lawson Crouse of Canada, center, scores past the goalie Nikita Boyarkin of Kazakhstan, during the group B match between Canada and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Crouse scored twice as Canada remained unbeaten at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Roman Koksarov