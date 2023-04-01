Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Oct. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made it all official on Saturday, April 1, 2023 with three of the NBA’s all-time international greats — Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Pau Gasol — joining Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich as the headliners of the 2023 class that will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 at ceremonies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)