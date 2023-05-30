Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Phil Kemp to two-year, two-way extension

Sweden's Adam Boqvist (3) fights for control of the puck with Phil Kemp of the United States (25) during first period IIHF world junior hockey action in Victoria, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Kemp to a two-year, two-way contract extension worth US$1.55 million at the NHL level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward