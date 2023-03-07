Elite Series rookie Cooper Gallant starting trend among Canadian competitors

Jeff Gustafson competes in the 2019 Bassmaster Elite fishing competition at Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, N.Y., in this 2019 handout photo. Gustafson believes that longevity in professional angling comes for those who are able to not only consistently perform well on the circuit, but also deal with countless hours behind the wheel driving to events and the financial demands of competing on the Elite Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bassmaster Elite Series, Seigo Saito, *MANDATORY CREDIT*