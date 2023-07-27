Paula Reto leads Evian Championship after 1st round, Henderson five back

Paula Reto hits on the third fairway during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Midland, Mich. Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Evian Championship on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Carlos Osorio