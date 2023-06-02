Quebec Remparts set sights on Memorial Cup crown to cap dominant season

Quebec Remparts' James Malatesta (11) skates with the puck past Seattle Thunderbirds' Kyle Crnkovic (61) during first period Memorial Cup hockey action in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 29, 2023. The turning point that led to the Remparts' dominant season dates back just over a year. Managing director and head coach Patrick Roy pointed to last season's Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff semifinal loss to eventual league champion Shawinigan Cataractes on June 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck