Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant's name on Cup

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz speaks during an NHL hockey press conference in Chicago. The Blackhawks are holding a briefing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, to discuss the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. Team owner Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who ran the investigation, are scheduled to speak. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)