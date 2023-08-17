Taiwan throws combined perfect game to thump Canada 6-0 at Little League World Series
Canada fell 6-0 to Taiwan on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun (17) celebrates as he rounds first base after hitting a two-run home run as Canada's Jaxon Weir (17) looks on during third inning of Little League World Series baseball action in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom E. Puskar
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series.

Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring.

Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan's two-run blast, over 1 1/3 innings.

Cresson Malbeuf pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Tate Sexsmith allowed one hit and no runs in the sixth and final inning.

Canada, represented by the North Regina Little League team, drops into the elimination half of the international bracket and faces Czechia in a must-win game on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.

