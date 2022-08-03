Marino advances to Citi Open quarterfinals with win over Petkovic

Rebecca Marino, of Canada, reacts after winning a first-round match against Venus Williams, of the United States, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Marino advanced to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carolyn Kaster