Major League Soccer, Apple agree to 10-year media rights deal

Major League Soccer has signed a 10-year deal with Apple that will give the tech giant broadcast rights for every MLS match beginning in 2023.
MLS and Apple announced in a joint release that a new streaming service provided through Apple TV will provide access to league games as well as Leagues Cup and select MLS Next Pro and MLS Next matches.
The release says all matches involving the three Canadian MLS teams will be available in English and French.
Presently, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps matches are shown on TSN, while CF Montreal games are shown on TSN and TVA Sports.
TSN is owned by Bell Media, which is a co-owner of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.
MLSE counts Toronto FC among its properties.
