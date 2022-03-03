Thursday's Scores

NHL

Washington 4 Carolina 0

Minnesota 5 Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3 Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Boston 5 Vegas 2

Arizona 2 Colorado 1

Montreal 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Manitoba 7 Rockford 2

---

NBA

Atlanta 130 Chicago 124

Boston 120 Memphis 107

Miami 113 Brooklyn 107

Detroit 108 Toronto 106

Dallas 122 Golden State 113

Sacramento 115 San Antonio 112

L.A. Clippers 132 L.A. Lakers 111

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.