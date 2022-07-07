Sporting Kansas City (4-11-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (9-7-2, third in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -128, Sporting Kansas City +313, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal takes on Sporting Kansas City in non-conference play.
Montreal is 5-3-0 in home games. Montreal has a 0-4-1 record in games it scores only one goal.
Sporting KC is 1-7-2 in road games. Sporting KC has a 2-5-1 record in games it scores just one goal.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has scored seven goals and added three assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.
Johnny Russell has scored five goals for Sporting KC. Felipe Hernandez has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-4-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
Sporting KC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).
Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.