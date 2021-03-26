'Succeed in life:' Twins want to pave way for aspiring Indigenous hockey players

Twin hockey players Jordyn and Kyla Bear, 17, left to right, from Ochapowace Cree First Nation, near Whitewood, Sask., pose for a photo during a RINK Hockey Academy Female Prep team practice in Lake Country, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The sisters have something to say to the next Indigenous generation who want to follow in their footsteps in hockey — they’re only a phone call away. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston