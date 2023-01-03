Hamlin injury just another reminder of the risks football players take

Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Derek Dennis touches the Grey Cup ahead of the 104th CFL Grey Cup against the Ottawa Redblacks in Toronto on Thursday, November 24, 2016. For veteran CFL lineman Dennis, Damar Hamlin's horrific injury is another sober reminder of the potential perils of professional football. Hamlin, a defensive back with the Buffalo Bills, remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter of Monday night's game versus the Bengals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette