Guardians activate slugger Josh Naylor, sidelined more than a month with oblique injury

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, July 14, 2023. The Guardians activated Naylor from the injured list Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 giving Cleveland back one of its best hitters for the September playoff push. Naylor hasn't played since July 31, when he strained his right oblique in a game against Houston. The 26-year-old was in the midst of having a career season when he got hurt. (AP Photo/LM Otero)