Draisaitl scores four goals, but Oilers fall 6-4 to Knights to open playoff series

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl (29) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Draisaitl's four-goal game wasn't enough for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to open their second-round playoff series Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher