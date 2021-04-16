Ontario shutdown forces Woodbine harness driver Bob McClure to race in United States

Driver Bob McClure guides No. 6 Forbidden Trade to a neck-length victory over No. 2 Greenshoe and driver Brian Sears in the $1 million Hambletonian at The Meadowlands Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced harness driver Bob McClure to become a road warrior. With racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park on hold, the veteran driver left Friday for New Jersey, where he'll race for the immediate future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Lisa/Lisa Photo, Inc. via AP