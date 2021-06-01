Former CFL commissioner Smith on Senate committee that will do report on Bill C-218

Larry Smith, president and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes, ponders a question after announcing that he will be leaving the CFL club as of Dec. 31, 2010 during a news conference Monday, November 8, 2010 in Montreal. The senator and former CFL commissioner will be among those giving Bill C-218 a much closer look when it goes before the Senate's standing committee on banking, trade and commerce this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson