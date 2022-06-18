Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

FILE - Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom skates during the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on April 26, 2022, in Washington. Backstrom has undergone surgery on injured left hip. The team says Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery Friday, June 17, at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. No timeline was given on his return. The team says Backstrom will begin a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)