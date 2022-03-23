On eve of World Cup qualification, coach John Herdman still sees room for improvement

Canada head coach John Herdman salutes the crowd as he leaves the pitch following a 1-1 draw against the United States in a World Cup soccer qualifier Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Canada has one last training session before Thursday's contest with No. 42 Costa Rica, a matchup that could send the 33rd-ranked Canadian men to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)