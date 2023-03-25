Canada's Evan McEachran claims World Cup silver in slopestyle

Canada's Evan McEachran competes during his second run of the men's freeski big air final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. McEachran earned World Cup silver in the men's slopestyle ski event on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

SILVAPLANA, Switzerland - Canada's Evan McEachran earned World Cup silver in the men's slopestyle ski event on Saturday.

The Oakville, Ont., native finished with a score of 93 points.

Sweden's Jesper Tjader (94.25) struck gold, while Norway's Birk Ruud (92.50) claimed bronze.

It was McEachran's first podium finish since last January when he took bronze in the event.

The 26-year-old is a two-time Olympian, having competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where he finished sixth in slopestyle.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, he finished ninth in the men's big air event and 24th in the slopestyle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.

