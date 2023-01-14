Saturday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 4 Vegas 3
Boston 4 Toronto 3
Colorado 7 Ottawa 0
Calgary 6 Dallas 5
N.Y. Islanders 2 Montreal 1
Florida 4 Vancouver 3
Seattle 8 Chicago 5
New Jersey 5 Los Angeles 2
Philadelphia 3 Washington 1
Carolina 2 Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 4 Detroit 3
Minnesota 2 Arizona 1
Buffalo 5 Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2
---
AHL
Abbotsford 5 San Jose 1
Toronto 7 Rochester 5
Henderson 4 Calgary 2
Manitoba 4 Belleville 2
Laval 6 Cleveland 2
Ontario 5 San Diego 2
Charlotte 3 WB/Scranton 1
Tucson 4 Bakersfield 3 (SO)
Grand Rapids 1 Chicago 0
Hershey 6 Springfield 2
Utica 5 Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Hartford 3 Providence 1
Texas 5 Milwaukee 4
Colorado 3 Rockford 1
---
NFL
Wild-card playoffs
San Francisco 41 Seattle 23
Jacksonville 31 L.A. Chargers 30
---
NBA
Atlanta 114 Toronto 103
Portland 136 Dallas 119
Miami 111 Milwaukee 95
Boston 122 Charlotte 106
Memphis 130 Indiana 112
Minnesota 110 Cleveland 102
Philadelphia 118 Utah 117
---
NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE
Toronto 17 Halifax 8
Panther City 12 Philadelphia 10
Buffalo 11 Georgia 9
Calgary 14 San Diego 10
Vancouver 19 Las Vegas 16
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.