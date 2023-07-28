Canadian women strike interim labour deal but say plenty more needs to be settled

Christine Sinclair (left to right), Adriana Leon, Jessie Fleming and Quinn celebrate a second half goal by Leon against Ireland during their Group B match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Canadian women's soccer team confirmed Friday it has reached an interim labour agreement with Canada Soccer covering compensation for 2023, including prize money from the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold