UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

FILE - In this Sunday Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal. Ceferin has directly appealed to owners of English clubs in the Super League project to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club English group which includes American billionaires, Arab royalty and a Russian oligarch. They launched the Super League plan in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain. Ceferin tells them “Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake.” He says it doesn't matter if they acted out of "arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. The UEFA president says there's time to change their minds. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)