CARACAS, Venezuela - Phil Scrubb and Kalif Young each scored 14 points as Canada dunked Venezuela 74-57 in a FIBA World Cup qualifier game on Sunday.
Jackson Rowe and Trae Bell-Haynes each scored 12 points for Canada, which led 22-17 after the first quarter and 37-30 at halftime. The team was coming off an 83-72 loss to Argentina on Thursday.
The already-qualified Canadian squad, coached by Nate Bjorkgren, outrebounded Venezuela 51-37 and enjoyed the largest scoring run of the game (13-0).
Nestor Colmenares led Venezuela with 13 points, while Michael Carrera had 10.
With the win, Canada leads the six-country Group E with 11 wins and one loss. The Dominican Republic is next at 9-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.