Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at US Open

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a gruelling third-round men's singles match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andres Kudacki