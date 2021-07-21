AP sources: Larsson, Driedger to Kraken in expansion draft

FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger takes a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo. Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)