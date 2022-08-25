Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, smiles during a "The Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition match to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New York. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France's Oceane Dodin. Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, opens against France's Harmony Tan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II