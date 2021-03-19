Canada's Amihere chasing NCAA title with top-seeded South Carolina

South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) grabs a rebound as Auburn forwards Romi Levy (11) and Unique Thompson (20) defend during second half NCAA college basketball action, in Auburn, Ala., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Laeticia Amihere is part of an impressive group of Canadians in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Butch Dill