Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

CF Montréal defender Rudy Camacho (4) tries to controls the ball as Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) defends during second half Voyageurs Cup semifinal soccer action against CF Montréal in Toronto on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette