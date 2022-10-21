Former Vancouver Whitecaps striker Masato Kudo dies following brain surgery

The Vancouver Whitecaps say they are mourning the death of former striker Masato Kudo. Japanese club Tegevajaro Miyazaki announced on its website Friday that the 32-year-old player had died. In this file photo, Kudo celebrates his goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on July 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck