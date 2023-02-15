Source: Veteran linebacker Sankey signs with XFL club

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (53) runs onto the field before CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

 HCY

Darnell Sankey is heading to the XFL.

A CFL source said Wednesday that the veteran middle linebacker has signed with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Renegades have yet to announce the move.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey became a CFL free agent Tuesday.

Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He posted a league-leading 98 tackles in 2021 with the Calgary Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you