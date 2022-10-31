Einarson's Canada squad thumps New Zealand 11-3 at Pan Continental Championship

Canada skip Kerri Einarson acknowledges the crowd after defeating Sweden 8-7 in the bronze medal game at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Kerri Einarson's Canada squad scored five in the eighth end to complete an 11-3 win over New Zealand on Monday in its opening match at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle