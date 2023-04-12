Wednesday's scoreboard

NBA

Play-in Tournament

Chicago 109 Toronto 105

Oklahoma City 123 New Orleans 118

---

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 4 Montreal 2

Dallas 5 St. Louis 2

Calgary 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Syracuse 6 Utica 4

Laval 6 Toronto 3

Texas 3 Manitoba 2

Milwaukee 3 Iowa 1

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 2

Abbotsford 2 Calgary 0

Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2

---

MLB

Interleague

Houston 7 Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 5 Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2

American League

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 3

Oakland 8 Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9 Boston 7

Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)

Kansas City 10 Texas 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2

St. Louis 7 Colorado 4

Arizona 7 Milwaukee 3

Miami 3 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)

Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 San Francisco 5

---

