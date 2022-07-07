Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

TORONTO - Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament.
Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0.
"We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum.
"We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were."
Canada previously defeated Belgium and the United States. The Canadians will square off with the Americans in semifinal action Saturday.
"We're going to go home, watch some film, as (Friday) is a recovery day," Edwards said. "I think we’re just going to lock in (Friday) and be prepared for Saturday."
After opening with two straight wins, the Canadian men suffered their first loss of the tournament, a 79-72 decision to Italy on Thursday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Stefan Smith led the way for Canada with 17 points while Marcus Carr added 13 points.
All eight teams play in semifinals Saturday although who the Canadian men face wasn't immediately known.
The gold-medal games are Sunday.
