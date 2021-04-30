Veteran Patrick Mullins happy to share his experience with Toronto FC's young talent

Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) compete for a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Now in his eighth MLS season, 29-year-old forward Mullins is one of the veterans on the Toronto FC roster.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack