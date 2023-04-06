Sebov named replacement for Andreescu for upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Katherine Sebov of Canada returns to Jessica Pegula during the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Fla., Thursday, March 23, 2023. Sebov is set to replace Bianca Andreescu for Canada's upcoming qualifier tie at the Billie Jean King Cup. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle during a match at the Miami Open on March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marta Lavandier