Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and Sarah Potomak (44) celebrate after defeating Russia in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship preliminary round action in Plymouth, Mich., on April 3, 2017. Sarah Potomak returns to the Canadian women's hockey team for her first world championship since 2017. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., says she wasn't sure she'd wear the Maple Leaf again, but Potomak kept faith she could play her way back into the lineup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Kryk