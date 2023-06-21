Blue Bombers, Lions aim to stay unbeaten in West Division clash

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Drew Wolitarsky (82) gets tackled by BC Lions' T.J. Lee (6) and Jordan Williams (21) during the second half of CFL western final action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Wolitarsky is confident the Blue Bombers won’t be shut out by the visiting B.C. Lions on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods