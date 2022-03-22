'No-tick' at women's world championship among changes considered for curling

Canada skip Kerri Einarson yells directions while third Val Sweeting, left, and lead Briane Meilleur sweep in front of a stone entering the house at CN Centre on Monday afternoon during at the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Einarson feels her team is adjusting to the new "no-tick" rule change, but also questioned whether a world championship was the place to workshop it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle