Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk re-sign with Toronto Blue Jays, 13 others

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah delivers to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Dunedin, Fla. Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara